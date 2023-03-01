The CS10 wireless mute keyboard and mouse set launched by HP, among the dazzling array of office keyboards and mice, only costs 990 yuan to enjoy the ergonomically designed chocolate mute keycaps, and the automatic sleep technology for long-lasting battery life, as well as the keyboard and mouse Sharing one wireless receiver greatly improves the convenience, let us take a look at the complete introduction of the CS10 wireless mute keyboard and mouse set!

Specification

Brand: HP

Model: HP HP CS10 Wireless Mute Keyboard Mouse Set

Colour: Black

Contents: keyboard x1, mouse x1

Keycap: water drop keycap

Keys: 104-key compact

Transmission method: 2.4G wireless connection

Connection distance: 10 meters

Mouse DPI: 1200

Keyboard size: 435.2x141x22.4mm

Mouse Size: 101.4x61x35mm

Power supply: keyboard AAA battery x1, mouse AA battery x1

Warranty: One year limited warranty

HP CS10 wireless mute keyboard and mouse set out of the box

The CS10 wireless mute keyboard and mouse set uses a 2.4Ghz wireless connection. Although it does not require a receiver like Bluetooth, it provides a more stable and longer-distance connection quality. Only one receiver is needed for the keyboard and mouse, which does not take up too many USB ports on the computer.

The CS10 wireless silent keyboard adopts the concave keycap, which conforms to ergonomics and makes typing more comfortable. Compared with ordinary office keyboards, the key feel is more solid and clear, and it is not easy to accidentally touch it. The font uses laser engraving technology, and there are Zhuyin and Cangjie fonts.

The CS10 wireless mute mouse is small in size and can be easily grasped by anyone. It adopts mute micro movement, and the mute button will not disturb others. The fixed 1200 DPI is quite smooth to use, and with the automatic sleep technology, the battery life is longer.



▲The packaging of CS10 wireless mute keyboard and mouse set is simple, and the appearance and features of the product are clear at a glance.



▲List of contents.



▲Mouse close-up.



▲ The mouse uses AA batteries on the 3rd to provide storage space for the receiver.



▲The keyboard adopts the mainstream 104-key layout.



▲The keycap adopts a concave design.



▲ On the back of the keyboard, the keyboard uses AAA batteries.



▲The keyboard provides a foot support.

Summarize

The HP CS10 wireless mute keyboard and mouse set only costs 990 yuan to connect the keyboard and mouse with a receiver, plug and play, no need to download software, and it is very good in terms of ease of use. While the keyboard is silent, it also maintains a good feel. The concave design is very helpful for touch typing. The mouse is small, the buttons are also silent, and there are grainy textures on the side to increase the grip. DPI1200 meets the habits of most users.