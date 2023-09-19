Maximize your Browser’s Efficiency with Tabs Fast Easy: A One-Click Tab Freezing Extension

Tabs Fast Easy: The Solution to Your Browser Tab Overload

Many people can relate to the struggle of having too many tabs open while browsing the internet. This is especially true for computer workers who often find themselves with 10 or more tabs open at any given time. While browsers now have the ability to automatically freeze unused tabs to release memory, it is still up to the browser’s judgment and not always reliable.

Introducing Tabs Fast Easy, a free extension that I recently discovered and found to be incredibly easy to use. This extension is available for both Chrome and Edge browsers and provides a one-click freezing tab paging function. With just a click, you can instantly freeze any web page that is not in use. The tab paging feature is particularly impressive, as it immediately released over 5GB of RAM when tested. Additionally, this extension allows you to manage your tabs directly through its extended functions.

To install Tabs Fast Easy, simply click on the following links: [Click here for Chrome](link) or [Click here for Edge](link). After installation, the process remains the same for both browsers. Upon entering the extension store page, click “Get” to install the extension. A pop-up window will appear, prompting you to add the extension function. Once installed, a new page will automatically open for you to experience the convenience of one-click tab release.

Before using this extension, my memory usage reached a staggering 20.7GB. However, after freezing unused tabs with just one click, the memory usage instantly dropped to 15.4GB, a difference of over 5GB. This dramatic reduction clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of Tabs Fast Easy in freeing up memory.

When a web page is frozen, a message window appears on the screen. Simply click or press space anywhere on the screen to restore and enable the page. The extension icon also offers three menus for managing your tabs. The “Tag” menu allows you to manage the tabs of your currently opened web pages. You can choose to keep only the current tabs or close all tabs and open new ones.

In the “Freeze” menu, you will find three freeze functions: “Freeze this tab,” “Freeze all tabs in multiple windows,” and “Restore all tabs in multiple windows.” There are also practical freeze settings, such as whether fixed tabs should be frozen and if audio and video tabs should be automatically frozen.

Tabs Fast Easy goes a step further by providing the option to automatically freeze tabs after a set period of time. The default setting is 20 minutes, but you can adjust it to your preference. Additionally, there is a whitelist function to ensure specific tabs remain unfrozen.

For customization, Tabs Fast Easy also offers theme settings, allowing you to personalize your browsing experience.

In terms of freeing up memory by freezing tabs, this extension is truly useful. Its simplicity and lack of complicated functions make it user-friendly. Unlike other tools that claim to freeze memory but often result in an increase in memory usage, Tabs Fast Easy delivers on its promise.

Moreover, this extension provides a convenient right-click menu function, allowing you to quickly freeze tabs directly from the web page. This means you don’t necessarily need to display the extension icon in the upper right corner of your browser.

If you’re tired of overwhelming tab clutter and sluggish browsing, Tabs Fast Easy might just be the solution you’ve been waiting for. Give it a try and experience the ease of managing your tabs with a single click.

