HP LaserJet at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

There is a current IT Security Alert for HP LaserJet. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for HP LaserJet on August 3rd, 2023. The BIOS/firmware operating system and the HP LaserJet product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: HP Security Notification (Stand: 02.08.2023).

HP LaserJet Safety Advisory – Risk: High

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,2

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,1

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.2.

HP LaserJet Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

HP Laserjet is the laser printer product line from the manufacturer Hewlett Packard.

A local attacker could exploit a vulnerability in HP LaserJet to increase his privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-4894 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

HP LaserJet (cpe:/h:hp:laserjet)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

HP Security Notification vom 2023-08-02 (03.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for HP LaserJet. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/03/2023 – Initial version

