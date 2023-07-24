HP LaserJet Pro at risk: New IT vulnerability warning

There is a current IT Security Alert for HP LaserJet Pro. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for HP LaserJet Pro on July 21, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product HP LaserJet are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: HP Security Notification (Stand: 20.07.2023).

HP LaserJet Pro Safety Advisory – Risk: High

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,6

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” with a base score of 8.6.

HP LaserJet Pro Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation or information disclosure

HP Laserjet is the laser printer product line from the manufacturer Hewlett Packard.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in HP LaserJet Pro to increase privileges or disclose information.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-26301 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

HP LaserJet Pro < 6.12.1.12-202306030312 (cpe:/h:hp:laserjet)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

HP Security Notification vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for HP LaserJet Pro. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/21/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

roj/news.de

