Guided by the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, think together and work together for the revitalization and development of Longjiang • Non-Party representatives in our province learn from the spiritual experience of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Pang Da, Chairman of Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of Jiusan Society

The Second Plenary Session of the Thirteenth Provincial Party Committee held high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, comprehensively implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in light of the actual conditions of our province, and united and led the people of the province to write a new chapter in Heilongjiang that promotes the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization .

In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the full text of the decision of the Provincial Party Committee Plenary Session, “unity and struggle” is particularly eye-catching. If the democratic parties want to better perform their duties on the new journey, they must strengthen their historical consciousness and make full preparations for the united struggle on the new journey.

1. Carry forward historical traditions, keep in mind the original intention of cooperation, and make political preparations

Since the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China issued the “May Day Slogan” in 1948, responding to the call of the Communist Party of China and uniting to achieve common goals has become the most important historical heritage of the democratic parties. To advance the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics on the new journey in the new era, the most important thing is to carry forward the glorious tradition of democratic parties adhering to the leadership of the Communist Party of China, cooperating closely with the Communist Party of China, and uniting in struggle, and deeply understand the decisiveness of the “two establishments” It means strengthening the “four consciousnesses”, strengthening the “four self-confidence”, achieving “two safeguards”, and consciously maintaining a high degree of consistency with the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in terms of ideology, politics and actions.

2. Strengthen historical initiative, focus on central tasks, and prepare for action

A century of party history tells us that at any time, the Communist Party of China is the vanguard of the Chinese nation and the Chinese people, and a faithful representative of the interests of the overwhelming majority of the people in China. central task. Adhering to the leadership of the Communist Party of China and uniting to achieve the great rejuvenation is the responsibility of the times for the democratic parties. We must deeply understand the scientific connotation of Chinese-style modernization, gather wisdom and strength under the party’s banner in accordance with the party’s arrangements, focus on the central task of promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and be ready to play a role at all times. Take responsibility and contribute.

3. Learn from historical experience, strengthen self-construction, and prepare for capacity

The Communist Party of China has found “persisting in self-revolution” which is “the second answer to jumping out of the historical cycle of the rise and fall of governance and chaos”, and has made unremitting efforts to promote strict party governance in an all-round way, setting an example for the democratic parties to solve their own problems and strengthen their own construction . It is also under the leadership and support of the Communist Party of China that the democratic parties have achieved historic progress from “a party of the national bourgeoisie and its intellectuals” to a “participating party of socialism with Chinese characteristics”. We must show our due awareness of action, cherish the rare opportunities of the times, and closely rely on the leadership and support of the CPC Provincial Committee to build a society with Chinese characteristics in the new era with firm politics, solid organization, strong performance of duties, good work style, and sound systems. In terms of the provincial organizations of the socialist political parties, they have made new progress continuously, and strive to become a wiser and better adviser, a more effective helper, and a more capable colleague in the new journey of unity and struggle, so as to help Heilongjiang to revitalize in an all-round way, Make due contributions to the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.