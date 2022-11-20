Home World Snowstorm continues to rage in New York State, USA, with snowfall reaching 6 feet in some areas – yqqlm
World

Snowstorm continues to rage in New York State, USA, with snowfall reaching 6 feet in some areas – yqqlm

by admin

Snowstorm continues to rage in New York state, some areas receive up to 6 feet of snow

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-20 10:41

CCTV News Client News According to a report by CNN on November 19 local time, parts of western New York State continued to be hit by a snowstorm. Snowfall record for the region.

The local weather forecast center said the extreme weather would bring road visibility close to zero and cause severe infrastructure damage and paralyze communities. At present, roads have been closed and driving bans have been issued in parts of New York State, and most flights have also been cancelled. According to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport website, dozens of flights in and out of the airport were canceled as the snowstorm worsened.

At present, more than 6 million people in the United States around the Great Lakes are still under snowfall warnings. The snowstorm has caused 2 deaths in Erie County, New York State. New York State Governor Cathy Hochul had earlier declared a state of emergency for 11 counties in the state and advised New York State residents to remain vigilant. (CCTV reporter Xu Dezhi and Xu Xiao)

See also  The U.S. and Europe have their own hearts to hype the situation in Ukraine - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Zhejiang added 50 local positive cases yesterday, of...

Twitter, Elon Musk readmits Trump after the social...

Chen Wenqing went to Yan’an to “worship” and...

Donald Trump: “I’m staying on Truth, Twitter is...

Sandro Gozi’s mission: “Pragmatic and successful”. European Democrats...

Pope’s family visit in Asti: meeting with extended...

Ukraine – Russia: today’s war news 20 November

Environment, Cop27: agreement reached on loss and damage

The Kherson partisan: “Many infiltrated among the Russians...

Ocean Viking, France denies entry to 123 out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy