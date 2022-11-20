Snowstorm continues to rage in New York state, some areas receive up to 6 feet of snow

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-20 10:41

CCTV News Client News According to a report by CNN on November 19 local time, parts of western New York State continued to be hit by a snowstorm. Snowfall record for the region.

The local weather forecast center said the extreme weather would bring road visibility close to zero and cause severe infrastructure damage and paralyze communities. At present, roads have been closed and driving bans have been issued in parts of New York State, and most flights have also been cancelled. According to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport website, dozens of flights in and out of the airport were canceled as the snowstorm worsened.

At present, more than 6 million people in the United States around the Great Lakes are still under snowfall warnings. The snowstorm has caused 2 deaths in Erie County, New York State. New York State Governor Cathy Hochul had earlier declared a state of emergency for 11 counties in the state and advised New York State residents to remain vigilant. (CCTV reporter Xu Dezhi and Xu Xiao)