Hunan Daily, New Hunan Client, August 2 (Li Bingjun, He Qinghui, Jiang Jingyou) On the Qixi Festival on August 4, the romantic film “We Look Like Love”, shot in Changsha and Chenzhou, will be released nationwide. Directed by Wang Zijun and starring Li Xiaoqian and Qiqi (Qi Yuchen), the film tells the story of the hero and heroine Xu Yi and Gao Xiaonan, who have accompany each other and grow together in the long years. They love each other because they are not brave enough. Keep missing each other’s stories.

As early as the evening of July 24, Enlight Pictures’ “We Look Like Love” thank-you viewing and exchange meeting was held at China Film International Studios. Wu Jupei, secretary of the Chenzhou Municipal Party Committee, participated and communicated with the main creators. He personally called the film and detonated Fucheng for a while. When “We Look Like Love” was filmed in Chenzhou, it aroused the keen attention of many citizens. During the 2-hour thank-you viewing event held in Chenzhou, many viewers expressed empathy and emotion after watching it.

According to the main creator, the film was shot in Changsha and Chenzhou from January to March this year, and the original intention of creation was to let everyone see the romance of Hunanese on the big screen. In the lens, there are not only the beautiful university campuses and high-rise buildings in Changsha, but also the beautiful landscapes and old streets and alleys in Chenzhou, which are suitable for showing the hero and heroine from the campus to the society, the transformation of their respective identities and the transformation of their identities over the years. The inner emotional changes from youthful to mature.

The producer and screenwriter of “We Look Like Love” is Liu Tong, a well-known young writer, who was born and raised in Chenzhou, Hunan, and graduated from Hunan Normal University. His book “Whose Youth Is Not Confused” has won honors such as “The Best Inspirational Book of the Year on the Chinese Writers List”, “Sina China Best Books Reading Weibo Best Book Award”, and “Top 1 Top 10 Best Books at the Southern Book Fragrance Festival”. The TV series adapted from the book “I’m Waiting for You in the Future” created by him was also selected into Douban’s 2019 “Top 10 Highest Rated Chinese TV Dramas”, and received positive reviews after its broadcast. Liu Tong revealed that the inspiration for the story of “We Look Like Love” mainly comes from the real prototypes of friends around him, and he also wants to use this film to commemorate those beautiful youth and past that have passed away.

The ending song, theme song and episode of the movie “We Look Like Love” were all sung by Zhou Shen. This is a brand new attempt by Zhou Shen after he sang a number of film and television drama songs on themes of Chinese comics, costumes, and realism. The film producer uses a singer to perform different songs to express the story and emotional ups and downs of the entire film. (First trial: Yan Shidun Second trial: Li Bingjun Third trial: Chen Ganzhang)

