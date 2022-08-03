Home Health “Pirate God of War” is listed on the Xbox store, and Kui Ye, who asks for about NT$124, will use a drift attack | udn game corner
Mars(also known as God of War 4, God of War) is one of Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s signature games, with cumulative global sales exceeding 20 million copies. Recently, a game called “War Gods Zeus of Child” appeared in the online store of rival Microsoft’s Xbox store. way to kill trolls!

In the “War Gods Zeus of Child” screen, Kratos can be found wearing the familiar off-the-shoulder armor and holding a Leviathan axe, attacking the incoming monsters. During the process, Kratos will drift inexplicably, and the attack movements are quite simple, and the trolls attacking in groups will even overlap.

The game was most likely released through a loophole in the Xbox Creators Collection, a creator program that supports young game makers to launch their own games with limited resources without concept approval. The game development is shown as Dolaka Studio. This one-person company has a bad record and has launched games that copied other video game characters in the past; currently, “War Gods Zeus of Child” has been removed from the store page.

On the other hand, Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s first-party masterpiece “God of War: Ragnarok” is scheduled to launch on November 9 this year.

