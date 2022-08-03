Eggs are a concern for many people as a potential carrier of pathogens, but almost everyone makes a serious mistake: why they shouldn’t be stored in the fridge door

Among the foods that arouse the most worry in consumers, the egg play an important role. Used for numerous recipes, some of which are part of the Italian culinary tradition at a historical level, they are essential in local cuisine. However the potential pathogen of this nutritious and versatile food has an evident impact, leading in some cases into real ones toxinfections. A relationship of events mostly of common wisdom, due to the polluting probabilities to which the egg is subjected.

The greatest danger that can be encountered is infection with salmonella, which poses significant health risks. Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and in some cases even fever, are the most common symptoms in case of onset, particularly dangerous for the most fragile. But despite the general and common knowledge, there are some mistakes widespread which increase the risk of probability of running into pathogens and bacteria. One in particular turns out to be generally adopted, putting other foods at risk as well, and concerns the storage.

Eggs: the common mistake

With the definition “salmonella”We refer to a group of bacteria that cause the most feared toxic infection in the food sector, precisely because of the unpleasant and in some cases dangerous effects that it causes. Salmonellosis inevitably affects thedigestive system, causing more or less severe symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, weakness, abdominal pain and fever, endangering the health of the organism. As is known, a particular food to take charge of conveying such transmission is just theeggextremely used in Italian cuisine.

The main ingredient of cooked and raw dishes, the main base of many sauces and fresh foods, eggs are extremely used in the kitchen for the preparation of traditional, but also gourmet dishes. For these reasons, their presence in the refrigerator it is almost inevitable, just to never be without it if necessary. And it is precisely in the method of storage that hides themistake more common, potentially dangerous for other foods as well. It is the habit of placing the eggs in the appropriate place compartment of which it presents the shape, right in the spaces of the refrigerator door.

A risky behavior, because the pathogenic risk of eggs lurks right on shell, which remains in contact with pollutants. In this regard, correct handling and storage of eggs proves crucial in averting dangers. To do this, you need to leave the eggs protected inside theirs packagingpreventing contact with other food, and on a shelf intermediate of the refrigerator. The ideal temperature to maintain freshness is in fact that of 4/5 degrees, while the one that characterizes the aforementioned shaped space has a higher one.