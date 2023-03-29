It’s time for a second edition for Acceleration for Changethe technology acceleration program sponsored by Huawei Italy and SPICI (Society for Innovation, Cooperation and Internationalization) addressed to startup, spinoff, PMI e Independent Software Vendor who are interested in developing and validating in the environment Public Cloud Huawei europeoinnovative products, technologies, systems and processes that leverage Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies.

Cosa offre Acceleration for Change

The initiative, in continuity with the previous edition, aims to identify innovative solutions already developed or in the prototype stagenegli ambiti Green&Blue Innovation, Smart Agriculture, Smart Health, Smart Port, Smart Mobility, Smart City, Cultural & Creative Industry, che si caratterizzino per solidity, sustainability, scalability and propensity for internationalization.

18 Maggio 2023 – 12:00 Machine Learning and AI: expert advice to optimize your sales network

The selected realities will undertake a course of about 6 months during which they can devote themselves to development of their Proof of Concept technically supported by Huawei engineers and supported by SPICI in the growth path of their business.

Huawei support

Huawei will provide free of charge risorse Cloud as well as skills, tools and methodologies, the chance to win additional prizes by participating in the EU Huawei Cloud Competitiona Go-to-Market strategy for international business development, through the marketplace di Huaweifor projects that will reach a high degree of development.

The selected startups will also have access to the programmatic display platform “Petal Ads”, a full-stack advertising solution developed entirely by Huawei, which will support them in promoting their brand and positioning their products/services, thus promoting the growth of their business.

Per more information is available the official site where it is possible: submit your application to the 2023 edition of the program by completing the online registration form by 30 May 2023; sign up for information sessions which will take place on April 5 in Rome, April 19 in Milan and May 9 in Naples.

The results of the first edition

The first edition of the “Acceleration for Change” program saw the awarding of three startups innovative who have won the “Huawei Business Acceleration Award 2022”: the Neapolitan Logogramcon AI.CODIUM, an AI-based platform for the creation of general purpose voice assistants capable of interacting in natural language with users and performing actions that respond to their needs, in different knowledge domains; thirty Blue Tensor con Yerus, a visual inspection and object recognition platform consisting of a modular image acquisition and management system based on Deep Learning; the Venetian Urbana with its IoT platform for the creation of end-to-end solutions, from hardware to software, in the reference markets.

Promote the growth of the Italian innovative ecosystem of startups and SMEs

“Startups are the future of the economy, bearers of enormous potential just waiting to be expressed. Huawei is committed to continuing to invest and collaborate with partners to build robust and innovative startup ecosystems that can help drive digital transformation,” he said. Wilson Wang, CEO of Huawei Italy – With the program Acceleration for Changewe aim to foster the growth of the Italian innovation ecosystem by identifying and accelerating the most promising realities to help them flourish through access not only to the technological resources of the European Huawei Public Cloud but also to an international marketplace and all the commercial opportunities that it is able to offer”.

“The precious collaboration between Huawei and SPICI – he adds Mariangela Contursi, General Manager of SPICI – is based on the possibility of making the Italian innovative ecosystem of technological startups and SMEs grow and mature, which through the scouting and acceleration program, carried out with Open Innovation dynamics, will be able to benefit from a series of services aimed at developing the frontiers of cloud innovation. In this way, the best startups from all over Italy will have the opportunity to use tools and be guided by technical experts from Huawei’s Cloud Business Unit, as well as business development professionals from SPICI”.