Huawei is also working on a high-end MR viewer

We have already known for some time that Apple Vision Pro will arrive in March 2024, barring further delays. In the same period of time, however, it seems that Samsung and Meta will also launch high-end viewers to compete with the Bitten Apple. In China, however, Apple will have to compete with Huaweiwhich is reportedly working on a competitor to Vision Pro.

According to what WCCFTech reports based on rumors reported by Mochamad Farido Fanani, Huawei would be working on a new MR viewer. The latter should be a headset high-end, designed to provide both VR applications and the illusion of Augmented Reality, a bit like Apple will do with Vision Pro.

To handle the heavy workload of the headset, it seems that Huawei will use a HiSilicon Kirin 9000S chipits latest generation SoC already seen under the body of Huawei Mate 60 Pro. This is the same chipset that has raised a huge international fuss, since it was created with a 7 nm production node to which, in theory , Huawei should not have access.

However, it remains highly unlikely Huawei can match Apple in terms of performance: the technical data sheet of Vision Pro, in fact, includes a 5 nm M2 chip and an R1 coprocessor, which together should be much more performing than a “simple” SoC for smartphones like the Kirin 9000S.

Beyond the technical specifications, however, it seems that Huawei will focus everything on designdeveloping a device with a weight reduced to a minimum, thanks to external batteries and single fan cooling management, which is instead missing on the Vision Pro. Furthermore, the weight of the Apple Vision Pro would still represent a problem for the Bitten Apple : it is possible that, at least from this point of view, the Chinese company is a step ahead of Apple?

