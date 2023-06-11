Home » Huawei P60 Pro test conclusion after 4 weeks – technology sloth
Technology

Huawei P60 Pro test conclusion after 4 weeks – technology sloth

by admin
Huawei P60 Pro test conclusion after 4 weeks – technology sloth

It was very nice to be able to extensively test a new Huawei flagship smartphone again. Yes, directly the 3 elephants in the room: It doesn’t have the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but the predecessor the 8+ Gen 1 under the hood, 5G must not be on board either, just like no Google apps and services due to the US sanctions . But, it’s still remarkable what Huawei still gets built for a good phone.

Positive:
– Camera
– Display
– Performance
– Battery (without GBox)
– Cooles Rococo Design

Neutral:
– Video quality has been better before

Negative:
– not the latest SoC, no 5G, no Google Apps & Services
– Heat generation and speaker vibrations


See also  Rumor: Phil Spencer will be at Tokyo Game Show - Gamereactor

You may also like

iOS 17 QR Code has two major improvements...

NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB Early Launch? It could...

[Gospel for computer fans]Nvidia GeForce Now service will...

GNU Emacs: Multiple vulnerabilities allow code execution

Clockwork Revolution mixes BioShock and Singularity

Where AI is already part of everyday life...

Discounter sells very special e-bikes cheaper

How to lock private browsing in iPhone Safari?Protect...

Google Photos also recognizes people from behind…

The most eye-catching all-match gray: New Balance’s popular...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy