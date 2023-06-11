Huawei P60 Pro test conclusion after 4 weeks – technology sloth

It was very nice to be able to extensively test a new Huawei flagship smartphone again. Yes, directly the 3 elephants in the room: It doesn’t have the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but the predecessor the 8+ Gen 1 under the hood, 5G must not be on board either, just like no Google apps and services due to the US sanctions . But, it’s still remarkable what Huawei still gets built for a good phone.

Positive:

– Camera

– Display

– Performance

– Battery (without GBox)

– Cooles Rococo Design

Neutral:

– Video quality has been better before

Negative:

– not the latest SoC, no 5G, no Google Apps & Services

– Heat generation and speaker vibrations





