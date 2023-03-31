There are a number of factors that are increasingly encouraging companies to adopt hybrid collaboration formulas. Combining face-to-face work and remote work affects the well-being of employees thanks to the better life-work balance that flexibility allows. The cost saving that a hybrid scenario generates is an advantage both for collaborators who save on travel costs and permanence at the offices, and for companies that can reconfigure spaces by evaluating alternative property and utility rental formulas.

Many companies have only been confronted with the idea of ​​remote and hybrid since the time of the covid-19 pandemic, but companies like HP, the American Information Technology giant, were already experimenting with the alternative scenarios that can be expected in the future. The contingent situation has only accelerated processes by responding to needs and demonstrating that the effectiveness of a team was not compromised if its members worked remotely and had the right tools. Today, even in the company’s redesign of offices, the user experience must be as seamless as possible and companies are rethinking spaces to experience the office as a social moment.

Hybrid support solutions

A freelancer on the go, a nomad worker or an employee who divides his time between home and office, find in the HP portfolio the ideal solutions for their hybrid lifestyle and work.

Professional wireless headsets for conference calls or listening to your favorite playlists, new HP PCs and peripherals1 designed with environmentally friendly materials with HP Carbon Neutral Computing offset, devices with OMEN Gaming Hub, the first Windows PC maker with Integrated NVIDIA GeForce NOW3 are just some of the reference products that the HP network makes available to work with forms of collaboration on the cloud, in video conferencing, digital platforms or in gaming.

Research and development activities are focusing on reducing the constraints of communication through technology. From meeting room solutions to mobile video carts to business notebooks that support multiple cameras, new collaboration technologies are helping create more engaging experiences.





In general, operational setups that allow remote workers to communicate and collaborate effectively improve employee retention and also make businesses more attractive to job seekers or considering moving from another company. An important and often overlooked element is the ability to expand the talent pool to which head hunters

they can draw on when a hybrid work formula increases the appeal of the company.

«We are at an important crossroads in our relationship with technology – he says Giampiero Savorelli, CEO of HP Italy – While the next step on a physical-digital continuum will enhance our work and play experiences in new and exciting ways, it could also make us re-appreciate what matters most. If we just go back 5 years ago, our physical-digital and “home-office” identities were quite distinct. Today, as a result of evolving technology and rapidly changing work cultures – not least flexible working arrangements – these identities are merging at a speed few could have predicted. In fact, everything indicates that this “fusion” is destined to become an important prerogative of our lives”.

IT format Hybrid

The digital transformation is experiencing heights never reached before and the working dynamics are destined to continue in evolution. IT teams find it difficult to focus on the many tasks that this transformation requires, adding to the daily workload.

Employee satisfaction, customer retention, and business performance increasingly depend on IT’s technology and implementation choices.

For IT, Hybrid formulas mean more effort, both to proficiently manage the technological complexities of employees who move between work in the office, at home and on the road, but also to play more important roles in shaping business results.

Reducing the IT workload to allow the team to focus on value-added activities and defining an IT roadmap becomes a critical success factor.

Let’s help ourselves with an example. From an HP survey, 83% of CEOs want a more data-driven organization, but only 25% of organizations have a data-driven culture to monitor, predict and prevent problems, but also to focus on R&D and what’s next. The IT team could work in this direction more serenely if other teams, perhaps in outsourcing, took care of ordinary management.

The HP Device as a Service+ Hybrid solution was designed to help enterprise IT managers support a distributed workforce more securely and efficiently.

«The unified services and solutions for PCs, printers and collaboration devices – Savorelli points out – can help to alleviate the “pressure” that IT teams have to face. With enterprise software like HP Anyware, employees can stay productive by having secure access to their digital workspaces without a VPN, enabling high-performance collaboration from virtually anywhere.”

Under these conditions, HP DaaS+ drives continued productivity and employee safety while streamlining and streamlining IT workflows and procurement with the most comprehensive suite of HP solutions driven by AI-powered analytics tools.



Giampiero Savonelli

Safer, more inclusive and sustainable hybrid experiences

Reducing security risks to devices and networks is now a 24/7 process. With DaaS+ Hybrid, cybersecurity activity monitoring helps strengthen the first line of defense with comprehensive security solutions that begin by addressing the entire enterprise vulnerability front, starting with hardware, software and services. With HP Device-as-a-Service, the highest levels of protection and customization can be achieved with the addition of HP Wolf Security solutions.

If protection is important, inclusiveness is also at the heart of innovation. For example, a widespread misconception among employees is that they continue to believe that the chance of being promoted is greater if you are present in the office rather than remotely. It is clear that technology will play an increasingly important role in breaking down this kind of bias.

«It is expected that artificial intelligence will be integrated into new areas – concludes Savorelli – such as, for example, webcams that will follow faces to ensure that the user is always at the center of the screen. Or features coupled with artificial intelligence, such as HP Smart Sense, which can monitor and optimize the use of power-consuming laptop components, allowing users to conserve battery, fan and processor life.

With “net zero” climate goals and more environmentally conscious consumers, technology companies, and across industries, will step up their sustainability credentials with products that integrate more recycled or other materials of a sustainable nature. You will soon discover that there are bio-circular contents, such as coffee grounds, in your monitor and cooking oil in the bottom casing of your laptop.