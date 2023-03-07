Home Technology I Nominate — “Famous Persons from History”
I Nominate — “Famous Persons from History”

These short-lived internet trends! They come and go and yet manage to draw the students’ attention away from the lesson…

This was also the case with me recently in history class in the 11th grade, when a lively discussion developed at the back group table. Of course, this had nothing to do with the topic of the hour. What else could be interesting about the causes of the French Revolution? Rather, the countless nominations on Facebook were the topic worth discussing — e.g. B. “Whe manages to drink a glass of beer in one gulp“, or “Photograph yourself with a horse”…

Instead of reprimanding the students concerned because of their disruption in class, I quickly made a task out of the topic.

Nominate a person to portray a famous person from history in a short video!

The aim is to give a short presentation about a historically important person. But this time in the form of a short video. These will then be uploaded and discussed in the course’s Facebook group!

The first video is already online. A student posed Elisabeth Amalie Eugenie, Duchess of Bavaria before; with wig and self-made crown.

I’m really looking forward to the following videos!

|Update|

There are now more videos — Queen Victoria and Anne Frank (presented in a very well-founded way!)

I Nominate — “Famous People from History” was originally published in techteacher on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

