The red candidate for the Chamber of Senators participated in several meetings in Alto Paraná.

The candidate for senator for the Colorado party, Lea Giménez, who on Sunday visited Ciudad del Este, accompanying the Republican presidential duo Santiago Peña-Pedro Alliana, spoke of the lack of political will and patriotism, to take the country forward . The former Minister of Finance in the Horacio Cartes government today fulfilled an intense political agenda in the departmental capital.

Likewise, the candidate for a seat on List 1, option 27, spoke of the need for the presence of the State within the Republic, which will be possible through real decentralization, this commitment, which at the time was taken as a banner of struggle by the current governor of Alto Paraná, Roberto González Vaesken.

At another time, he referred to the lack of greater space for women, committing himself that from the Senate he will fight to achieve that just right, which until today continues to be postponed, equality between men and women, he stressed. «There is a lack of more space for women, but I see it as an opportunity, which we must achieve. More empathy is needed, in that sense women have that something. Today women are seen more forcefully,” said the former Secretary of the Treasury

He also spoke of an evil that has plagued society, the problem of micro-trafficking, which is greatly affecting the population, mainly young people, and everyone in general. “It is important to tell the truth. Don’t lie on this topic. Not to go into populism », he meant.

Ande: “lower rate”

Lea Gimenez addressed another sensitive issue, the Ande, pointing out that there is the possibility of lowering the rate, but not stop paying for the service, she clarified

Decentralization

On this long-awaited topic, decentralization, the red candidate said that it is necessary to work on the presence of the State in the interior of the country, to try to solve the pressing social problems that torment Paraguay for several years.

«I have so many projects, but the fundamental thing is that we have to be present in the places where decisions are made. Renew and change the policy for the better. Don’t lose this opportunity. In the world they fight for energy, for water, for food. What we lack is to understand how great we are. We have to realize where we can go. Understand that. The waterway is one of the paths”, remarked the professional in the economic area, today dabbling in politics.

“Technicians be more political”

He also referred to a sensitive and important issue, that the technicians are more political and that the politicians are more technical, a play on words, but a clear message for the authorities, who seek to manage the country with a bang. He finally emphasized the need to strengthen microenterprises.

