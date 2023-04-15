IBM Maximo Asset Management at risk: Vulnerability allows code execution

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for IBM Maximo Asset Management. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Advisory (Stand: 12.04.2023).

Security Advisory for IBM Maximo Asset Management – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,4

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.4.

IBM Maximo Asset Management Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution

Maximo Asset Management is an enterprise asset management system that provides comprehensive support for asset, maintenance, resource, and supply chain management needs.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in IBM Maximo Asset Management to execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-27864 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

IBM Maximo Asset Management 7.6.1.3 (cpe:/a:ibm:maximo_asset_management)

IBM Maximo Asset Management 7.6.1.2 (cpe:/a:ibm:maximo_asset_management)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Advisory vom 2023-04-12 (13.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6983460

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM Maximo Asset Management. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

04/13/2023 – Initial version

