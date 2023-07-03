IBM QRadar SIEM: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for IBM QRadar SIEM. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for IBM QRadar SIEM on 06/30/2023. The Linux operating system and the IBM QRadar SIEM product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin (Stand: 29.06.2023).

IBM QRadar SIEM Security Advisory – Risk: Low

Risk level: 3 (low)

CVSS Base Score: 3,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 2,9

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “low” according to the CVSS with a base score of 3.3.

IBM QRadar SIEM Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

IBM QRadar Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) helps identify and prioritize security threats across the enterprise.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in IBM QRadar SIEM to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2021-22569.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

IBM QRadar SIEM 7.5 (cpe:/a:ibm:qradar_siem)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin vom 2023-06-29 (30.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM QRadar SIEM. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/30/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. +++

