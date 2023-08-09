If you don’t have much money, you can’t avoid this car

Car prices keep going up. Nevertheless, there are still new car offers that can be described as bargains. The ADAC took a closer look at four vehicles costing less than 15,000 euros and selected a clear winner. The auto club makes a clear demand on the manufacturers.

New car prices are skyrocketing. According to the ADAC, the upward trend was particularly steep between 2020 and 2023. The questionable development does not stop at the entry-level class. In the years between 2017 and 2023, according to the automobile club Small cars have become 35 percent more expensive. For small cars, the plus is even 55 percent.

There are only four models on the market for less than 15,000 euros: Dacia Sandero, Fiat Panda, Citroën C3 and Mitsubishi Space Star. But with which car do bargain hunters get a lot for their money? The ADAC found out.

ADAC: Dacia Sandero best car under 15,000 euros

The clear winner is the Dacia Sandero, who received the grade 3.0. “The Dacia Sandero TCe 90 Expression emerges as the winner and a clear purchase recommendation from this comparison test,” was the verdict of the ADAC. The Dacia scores with that most space and the most powerful engine. The extensive comfort and safety equipment is also positively highlighted (source: ADAC).

The ADAC praises that unrivaled value for money of the Romanian. Nevertheless, Dacia has also turned the price screw on the Sandero. Until 2019, the cheapest variant was still available for less than 7,000 euros, today Sandero buyers already have to pay 11,300 euros – one big plus of 62 percent.

The silver medal goes to the Citroën C3 with a score of 3.2, followed by the Mitsubishi Space Star with a score of 4.1. tail light is the Fiat Panda with grade 4.4. According to the ADAC, the little Italian has significant security deficits. For example, Fiat has deleted the city emergency brake assistant and the side airbags in the front of the 2023 model. “In this way, those responsible save on the vehicle and at the same time on the safety of the customer,” criticize the car experts.

ADAC calls for affordable small cars

ADAC is concerned about developments in the small car market. “Mobility must remain affordable,” the auto club makes clear. Manufacturers should continue affordable and safe vehicles offer and a wide range of models.

