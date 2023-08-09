They assure that Cristina Kirchner and Alberto Fernández will not be at the end of Massa’s campaign

Despite the various reports and rumors, everything would indicate that neither the president Alberto Fernandeznor the vice Cristina Kirchnerwill be present at the act that will serve as the closing campaign of the presidential candidate of Unión por la Patria, Sergio Massain the preview of the PASO this Sunday.

As indicated by national media such as Infobae and Perfil, this was decided by the ruling party’s top staff, with the aim of highlight the figure of the Minister of Economynow a candidate for the Casa Rosada.

Coalition sources, which also has the social leader as a candidate for president Juan Graboisthey pointed out that the act will finally highlight the individual candidacy of the head of the Palacio de Haciendaabove the political force of space, which could represent both the President and, especially, the vice.

On the other hand, the Minister of the Interior and Massa’s campaign manager, Edward “Wado” of Peterthe candidate for national deputy for the province of Buenos Aires, maximum kirchnerand the pre-candidate for Buenos Aires head of government, Leandro Santoro.

The vice president, for her partwill travel to El Calafate on Thursdayin the province of Santa Cruz and will remain there until Sunday to voteas assured from their environment to Infobae in the course of the afternoon this Tuesday.

What will the closing of Sergio Massa’s campaign be like for the PASO

Although the attendance of militants and leaders of the official space is expected, the closing act of Sergio Massa It would not be under the “traditional” formatbut it will be «a conversation» with citizens, representatives of different sectors.

It should be remembered that the last time that the most representative pre-candidate of Unión por la Patria and the vice president agreed, at least publicly, It was last July 17when they were shown together in the presentation of an Aerolíneas Argentinas simulator.





