Preventive prison for six people in the double murder in Tena

Justice has ordered this Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the preventive detention of six people, investigated for a case of double murder in a public spa in Tena.

Last Saturday, a man and his daughter were murdered in the city of Tena, belonging to the province of Napo.

The Prosecutor’s Office informed the magistrate that six people, aboard three motorcycles, entered the Río Sogas spa, in Tena. The co-pilot of one of them got out and fired four times at a 31-year-old man, and another three times at the 7-year-old girl.

After the armed attack, they fled the place. Witnesses called the integrated emergency service ECU 911 to ask for help and, without identifying themselves for fear of reprisals, gave the references and the escape route of the motorists.

The agents moved to the indicated sector and found the three motorcycles and collected more information: the attackers would have taken a taxi to Puyo, in the Amazonian province of Pastaza.

In coordination with the authorities of that province, they located the taxi and apprehended the six people, including the driver of the vehicle.

The detainees have been identified as Gabriel Alejandro GR; Stephanie Jovana LA; Carlos Andres GM; Jose Maria AR; Erick Fernando MG and Davis Antonio TV, now prosecuted.

However, the person who shot and killed the father and his daughter is still on the run.

“He would have organized the armed attack to execute revenge against the mother and wife of the victims. The capture ticket (order) is in progress,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

The murder is typified in the penal code of Ecuador with a sentence of between 22 and 26 years in prison. EFE

