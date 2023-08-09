Property/Income Tax Rebate Program Offers Up to $975 in Relief to Eligible Pennsylvania Residents

Initiative Offers Property/Income Tax Rebate Program for Eligible Pennsylvania Residents

Pennsylvania residents may be eligible for up to $975.00 USD through an initiative under the Property/Income Tax Rebate Program. The program aims to distribute $140 million in property tax refunds and rent relief to eligible individuals. Pennsylvanians age 56 and older, widowers age 50 and older, and people with disabilities over the age of 18 are among those who could benefit from this initiative.

To qualify for the rebate, homeowners must have an annual income of $35,000.00 USD, while renters must have an annual income of $15,000.00 USD. It is worth noting that half of the Social Security payments received by homeowners or renters will not count towards these income limits.

Starting in July, eligible Pennsylvania residents will begin receiving standard rebate checks worth up to $650.00 USD. This funding comes as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act, with a total allocation of $140 million.

Moreover, some individuals may even qualify for additional rebates that go beyond the $975.00 USD figure.

To claim the refund, eligible individuals simply need to file a claim, and refunds will be processed within four to six weeks from the date of filing. The payment can be received either by direct deposit or as a check sent by mail.

It is important to note that the deadline to file a claim is December 31. Interested parties can visit the program’s online portal, which is designed to guide individuals through the process with relative ease.

Overall, this initiative offers Pennsylvanians the opportunity to alleviate their financial burdens. By taking advantage of the Property/Income Tax Rebate Program, eligible residents can potentially receive significant financial assistance.