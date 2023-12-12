iliad expands its presence to specialized telephone shops

iliad makes the #iliad Revolution even more accessible to users, today launching iliad Space, the new distribution channel that offers users the possibility of activating their offers at specialized telephone shops.

With the launch of iliad Space, iliad’s distribution network is enriched with many new stores, offering users the convenience of activating offers in a simple and practical way, close to home and with the support of the staff present in the stores.

iliad Space was born from the operator’s desire to be increasingly closer to current and new users and to reach them in a widespread manner throughout the territory. The specialized shops, in fact, represent real territorial points of reference, in addition to the 39 Flagship Stores, over 1,200 iliad Corners and more than 2,000 iliad Points and iliad Express, strengthening the relationship of trust built day by day with customers users.

iliad’s generous and transparent proposal and its offer without remodulations, without constraints and without hidden costs, are now increasingly within reach.

Users will be able to activate a new SIM by choosing from the generous iliad mobile offers such as GIGA 150 which offers 150GB in 4G/4G+/5G, unlimited minutes and SMS for €9.99, GIGA 100 with 100GB, unlimited minutes and SMS for €7.99, DATA 300 with 300GB at €13.99 for those who only need an internet connection and the VOICE offer, which includes unlimited minutes and SMS and 40MB for connection at €4.99 per month. Furthermore, once your mobile offer has been activated, the iliad Space sales points will remain as a point of reference for iliad users who will have the possibility to top up their SIM in the nearest store or to request an offer change.