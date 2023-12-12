The webinar on the “reform of sports work” at the Olympic Stadium. Over two thousand representatives of sports organizations connected online

There were over two thousand representatives of sports organizations from all over Italy who followed the webinar on “sports work” live, which took place this Wednesday morning in the conference room of the Olympic Stadium, in the presence of the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi and the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone.

The webinar, promoted by the two Ministries in collaboration with Sport and Health, began with a moment of reflection for the sudden death of the lawyer Guido Martinelli, a reference figure in sports law “is that – as recalled by Minister Abodi – he had worked for a long time on this sport reform and specifically on the topic of sports work.”

The Minister for Sport and Youth opened the proceedings. “I think a good job was done – said Abodi – even if in the conversations we have on a daily basis we sense room for improvement. The standards are approved, analyzed and improved if necessary, this is a continuous process. A day of in-depth study on the topic was appropriate: meetings like today’s serve to understand the law and gather guidance. I thank Minister Calderone and his entire structure, we have found a human approach to the sports system which has allowed us to understand the delicacies and the socially relevant role. I also thank the over 2 thousand participants in the webinar who are connected remotely and Sport and Health for their support”.

Following the speech by the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone. “One of the things that scares companies, associations and professionals the most – underlined Minister Calderone – it is when the reforms produce obligations that are difficult to understand and apply. Our common objective with Minister Abodi has always been to guarantee rights and ensure that they are effective and not denied by obligations and procedures that make the process complicated. I believe that we have achieved a good balance of needs, especially in safeguarding rights through control tools. We find ourselves in a special context and we decided to operate as such, given that we are also talking about amateurism and organizations in the area with very different dimensions, in some cases even very small. We have tried to bring simplification to the maximum of our possibilities in an already very defined framework such as the Single Labor Book. Rules bring good results when they are well written and well applied but – he concluded – even when they can be improved by the time they begin to live.”

The webinar, moderated by Riccardo Meloni, Director of Human Resources and Organization of Sport and Health, continued with the reports of the experts, starting from the General Director of the Labor Relations Directorate of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, Romolo De Camillis, the which illustrated the peculiarities of the forms of work in amateurism, from co.co.co. to administrative management collaborators, up to volunteers.

Following this, Antonio Pone, the Central Director of INPS Contributory Revenues, spoke remotely and instead focused on the issue of the payment of INPS contributions in amateur sports, between exemptions and reductions.

The advisor to the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Antonello Orlando, instead focused on the role of the intermediaries of law 12/1979, while Marco Perciballi, expert of the Minister for Sport and Youth, reported on the adaptation of the statutes of the ASD and SSD and on the obligations through the National Register of amateur sports activities.

Stefano D’Albora, Chief Technology Officer of Sport and Health and CEO of ConiNet Spa, then spoke on the topic of RASD, focusing attention on employee management and integration with the Ministry of Labour.

Review the Webinar

Share this: Facebook

X

