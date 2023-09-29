iliad invests in the field of artificial intelligence

iliad has announced strategic investments in the field of artificial intelligence. From a hardware point of view, the Group has purchased the most powerful cloud-native AI supercomputer used so far in Europe. This is NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD: equipped with NVIDIA DGX H100 systems, it is the most advanced AI supercomputing platform in the world, installed in the heart of the Group’s Datacenter 5.

This investment represents a first, very significant step towards achieving the short-term goal of increasing the cloud-native computing power available within the structures of Scaleway, a company controlled by iliad and active in the cloud computing sector.

Furthermore, the iliad Group also announced that it has started the creation of a laboratory of excellence dedicated to research on artificial intelligence, in which over 100 million euros have already been invested.

Led by founder Xavier Niel, the main objectives of the laboratory of excellence will be to:

help the entire AI ecosystem (public and private organizations, businesses and non-profits) benefit from significant advances in developing and optimizing AI models; train a new generation of researchers; Promote awareness among institutions, companies and the general public about AI technologies through open laboratory research.

Finally, the Group has announced that on November 17th it will organize together with Station F a huge event dedicated to artificial intelligence, with the declared aim of making it the most important European conference on the topic. Xavier Niel will also participate in the event and will present the team made up of internationally renowned researchers.