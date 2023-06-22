Iliadship, the project that supports university education…

The investment plan in education continues iliad with the establishment of iliadship, the long-term project that looks to the world of university education with an innovative and disruptive approach. Starting this year, iliad will select a class of 10 students each year from three-year graduates who enroll in master’s degree courses and those enrolled in single-cycle master’s degree courses. The class will be made up of 6 young university students who intend to continue their studies in STEM subjects, 2 in Social Sciences and 2 in Arts & Literature.

Iliadship for university education

Each student will be able to benefit from a two-year course which includes:

A scholarship of 15,000 euros A tutor, chosen from among the company’s employees A mentor, chosen from among the members of the Advisory Board A training course with common workshops A group training experience on the theme “the connections of the future and the future of connections” An extra-curricular internship.

As in the spirit of all iliad investments, iliadship also looks to the long term. The in fact, the program will last at least ten years, with an investment of more than one million euros. After the first five years, an impact assessment of the project will be conducted to evaluate the developments in its implementation.

The purpose of the project will also be to create a real one community through the establishment of a student network. Every year it meets to update their skills and exchange experiences, making them an integral part of the iliad ecosystem in Italy. Applications will close on August 11, 2023.

Iliad’s education projects

In the area of ​​social sustainability, iliad continues to promote professional training projects with the training course “Iliad College” and concretely contributes to the reduction of educational inequalities by supporting the activities of “The Traveling Sky”. The company strongly believes in the potential of telecommunications, understood as the tool to enable connectivity between people, thus breaking down the gaps – economic and relational – and helping to create a better future.

The words of Benedetto Levi, CEO of iliad

“The iliadship is a truly innovative path and has the important objective of helping to create a more inclusive future starting from the training of the younger generations – comment Benedetto Levi, CEO of iliad – With this important investment, iliad continues in its mission of connecting people and territories in a sustainable way, promoting the development of skills capable of enabling the country’s growth, guaranteeing fair and transparent offers and investing in the best technologies”.

