“I have a system for cultivating immortals on Earth” is an on-hook pixel treasure hunting game. It tells the story that the earth has opened an era of endless aura. The protagonist leads a group of beauties to cultivate immortals and resist the invasion of warcraft.

The game has more than 100 levels, hundreds of equipment entries and a variety of skill combinations, which can be combined into countless ways to play. At the same time, it takes into account the experience of hanging up and brushing equipment, and can also perform double or even triple repairs with many heroines. Players who like this kind of game must not miss it. The game has launched a DEMO.

Game Features:

[Easy-to-place Diablo Treasure Brush Experience]

More than 50 mainline levels, hundreds of monster types and entries

Endless challenges in the secret realm, the authentic experience of dark treasure brushing

It is not wrong to hang up the phone to go to work and catch fish, any player can easily get started

【Various attribute entries and powerful equipment system】

Hundreds of special powers and sets with randomly generated equipment entries

Each newly acquired piece of equipment is unique

Choose the equipment power suitable for the current skill genre

Will make the hero greatly improved and subversive combat experience

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2057550/_/