News on April 1, according to foreign technology media Puck News, in order to boost theaters, Oscar plans to implement the most significant rule change in recent history: the addition of theater distribution requirements for the best film.

It is reported that this specification change has been supported by Academy CEO Bill Kramer (Bill Kramer), but whether the plan is formally approved still needs to be voted by the board of directors. The council, which has 54 members, is scheduled to vote in late April.

The rules of this change require that the best films participating in the nomination and selection need to be played in 15 or 20 theaters in the top 50 markets in the United States. This will undoubtedly have a major impact on streaming services such as Apple TV+ and Netflix.

Note from IT Home: Currently, movies that want to be nominated for Oscars must be screened in cinemas for one week, and support streaming services to be played on theaters and streaming platforms at the same time.

Apple is avoiding restrictions in this regard. According to Bloomberg, people familiar with Apple’s plans said that Apple plans to invest $1 billion a year to make movies and release them in theaters. part of the effort by the streaming service.

