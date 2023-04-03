news-txt”>

Abrupt stop of Dinamo Banco di Sardegna in Verona. After seven consecutive victories, coach Bucchi’s Sassari players come out defeated by the Tezenis field for 87-74 at the end of a subdued test.

The white-blues took to the parquet with the returning point guard Robinson in the quintet but without the forward Jones and the guard Kruslin, both injured. Dinamo started the game well, dominating the first quarter (25-14), but started to struggle more than usual already from the second half of the game, still managing to close the first half ahead with a score of 44-40.

In the second half Dinamo was unrecognizable: slow and confused play, poor shooting accuracy and timid defense. Scaligera Verona didn’t let themselves be asked, they took the reins of the game and despite having lost center Smith just before the interval due to a knee injury, he took the chair with Anderson, Bortolani and Johnson.

The landlords place the decisive acceleration in the last quarter, scoring a run of 27-11 which closes the games and relaunches them in terms of salvation.

The 18 points of the usual Dowe and the good performance of Raspino are not enough for Dinamo, called once again to make up for Jones’ absence.

Sassari will be back on the pitch on Saturday at the PalaSerradimigni, on the eve of Easter, for the midday match against Treviso.