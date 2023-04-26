Home » Immortals of Aveum explains everything seen in the game’s trailer
文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

We’re less than three months away from Immortals of Aveum’s launch, so it’s understandable that Ascendant Studios has given us a steady stream of new information since the game’s actual launch two weeks ago. Last Thursday, the developers showed us a six-minute trailer for the game, filled with details big and small. Even after reading my preview, this might leave you with some questions, which is why the team released another video that takes a deeper dive into what was shown.

Zach Drapala and Tessachka, Ascendant’s Youtuber Channel Manager and Community Content Manager respectively, take us through the gameplay trailer while they explain what’s going on and share more about the story and the different systems in the video below Details. Let me know if you have any more questions and I’ll be sure to answer them before Immortals of Aveum launches on July 20th.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

