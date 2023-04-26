Moto Trainer was born in Florence, the first “gym” for motorcycle riders

Imagine that you want to buy a motorcycle, but you want to get some practice first because you’ve never ridden a horse made of cast iron and aluminum. With this in mind, Moto Trainer was born in Florence, a sort of “gym” for motorcycle riders. The new activity, located in Via del Pesciolino, represents an absolute novelty in all of Tuscany, and aims to provide training for expert riders but above all for people who are entering the world of two wheels for the first time.

“Moto Trainer will be the first physical place in Florence and in Tuscany where you can train thanks to a special driving simulator that has so far been seen sporadically in Moto GP races – says Eleonora, owner of the business -. It will be possible to do training sessions in the same way as you go to the gym, thanks to this one-of-a-kind state-of-the-art simulator”. A tool that was created for professional pilots, but which the company has adapted to all levels of difficulty with a series of programs designed for use based on customer experience.

“The riders will be able to compare their results with those of the professional riders – continues Eleonora -. This is to improve or to get to know a track better”. And that’s not all, because the simulator, which features two classic bikes and a motocross bike, can also be used for simple entertainment purposes: “In that case, the bike becomes a bit like a joystick. Thanks to the fun, the simulator will also be of great help for everyday street driving, because it helps you to improve the position on the bike, the grip and other factors. However, since it is a real bike, we always tell anyone who comes to dress in the appropriate overalls and everything necessary”.

The proposed formulas are many. They range from small monthly subscriptions, with the possibility of being followed by professional instructors, to single sessions lasting an hour. On a recreational level, however, the business also organizes birthday parties or corporate events. “We are confident that the initiative will go well, because it is a novelty that was missing in Florence. I hope that people can appreciate how valuable it is to have such a tool available: because, in addition to learning to ride a motorbike and therefore increasing safety on the road, it’s all about having fun”.