Improving the Usability of Obsidian on E-Paper Devices with the Minimal Eink Mode Update

Obsidian md’s Minimal Theme Update Makes It Easier to Use on E-Paper Devices

Obsidian md, a popular cross-platform second brain and productivity software, has recently updated its Minimal theme to include an e-paper screen mode, making it much more user-friendly for individuals using e-paper devices.

E-paper devices, such as the Mobiscribe WAVE, have previously struggled with Obsidian’s default dark theme, which has been nearly unusable due to poor contrast and presentation. Even when switching to a light color, the experience was not much improved. However, with the introduction of the Minimal theme’s e-ink mode, the user experience on e-paper devices has been greatly enhanced.

To enable the Minimal theme’s e-ink mode, users first need to download the Minimal theme from the appearance settings area and then download the Minimal Theme Settings plug-in from the plug-in area. After installation, users can find the e-ink (beta) option in the color matching settings.

The application of the e-ink mode noticeably enhances the contrast of the interface and makes the fonts thicker, providing a more comfortable viewing experience on e-paper devices.

While the Minimal e-ink mode greatly improves the performance of Obsidian on most e-paper readers, it is not necessarily required for newer models equipped with BSR technology, which uses a GPU to adjust the screen presentation for improved color contrast. For such models, a theme with sharp enough contrast should suffice for a good experience.

In summary, the update to Obsidian md’s Minimal theme with an e-ink mode has significantly improved its usability on e-paper devices, especially for lower-end hosts. As the e-paper market expands, it is hoped that more apps will launch e-ink-friendly modes to enhance the user experience on e-ink screens.