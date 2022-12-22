“Candy Crush” developer King announced that its free mobile game “Crash Bandicoot: On The Run” (Crash Bandicoot: On The Run) will end operations in 2023, and will also close the in-store purchase of the game from now on It is also tantamount to declaring that the wave of IP-adapted mobile games “Attack on the Thylacine” has failed.

Adapted from the well-known IP of Naughty Dog, the mobile game “Attack on Thylacine: Full Speed ​​Charge” will be released on dual platforms in March 2021. It combines the common parkour gameplay in the market with the boss battle of the QTE system, and players need to play levels repeatedly to collect resources Come to challenge the BOSS and unlock the main line. According to foreign media reports, the game has more than 8 million downloads on the first day of its launch.

However, the update of “Attack on the Thylacine: Full Speed” has been criticized for its slowness. It is reported that the game was updated only in October, half a year after its launch. This is a disadvantageous factor for the operation of mobile games that require content to maintain player stickiness.

According to the official announcement, “Attack on Thylacine: Full Speed” will end its operation on February 16, 2023, overseas time, and all in-app purchase items will be suspended from now on. After the suspension, the game “Full Speed” will be removed from the shelves and close, and the player cannot play again.