Microsoft’s Independent Publishing Program[email protected]Since its creation it has helped bring countless indie games to the Xbox console. But how many are there, you ask? In honor of the program’s tenth anniversary, Microsoft shared some details about the matter.

It was announced that over the years,[email protected]Having accounted for bringing more than 3,000 indie games to the Xbox console, Microsoft has invested more than $4 billion to help developers achieve this feat.

But just because the program has been a huge success doesn’t mean Microsoft and Xbox are slowing down anytime soon, as it has now been announced that a new process is being launched that will help indie developers submit their games for consideration for on the Game Pass franchise and get feedback from decision makers at Xbox on their shared concepts.

This is also the recently introduced new[email protected] On top of the Developer Acceleration Program, the group will seek further financial support to port their projects to consoles and more. You can read more about it here.