[Ming Pao News]In addition to the Apple Watch 8 and SE 2, Apple also launched the Apple Watch Ultra designed for professional athletes. The new watch is made of aerospace industry-grade titanium, which is the best in terms of weight, durability and corrosion resistance. Perfect balance. The case covers all the edges of the flat sapphire glass surface upwards, and the Retina display with a brightness of up to 2000nits can still see the screen information even in the hot sun. In addition, the new watch has added a custom button, which allows users to easily set and quickly open a series of functions, including “physical training”, “compass waypoint”, “backtracking” and so on. In addition, the new watch has been certified WR100 waterproof to support these underwater adventures, and has also been certified to the internationally recognized standard EN13319, which specifically tests diving equipment used by recreational divers around the world, such as depth gauges.

Apple Watch Ultra has the longest-lasting battery life of any Apple Watch, up to 36 hours under normal use, and up to 60 hours with Low Power Mode, perfect for days of activity. The built-in ultra-accurate dual-frequency GPS combines L1 and the latest L5 frequency, plus a new location algorithm, bringing the most accurate GPS in the history of Apple Watch, providing the most accurate distance, pace and route during training and competition material. ●

Apple Watch Ultra

Price: $6399

Text: JJ

[E潮]