After introducing ephemeral messages, which are deleted once read, WhatsApp is about to expand the functionality to vocals as well. The new feature appeared in the beta version 2.23.7.8this means that it could soon be implemented for all users as well.

WhatsApp: how the new timed voice messages will work

The new send option allows you to send audio that they can only be heard once. Even the graphical interface remains the same as for ephemeral messages, with a circle icon next to the sent audio. You can see the image below (via WABetaInfo)

As is already the case for images and videos sent in ephemeral mode, audio cannot be saved, forwarded or captured via screen recording. One step further in terms of privacy.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently announced the introduction of official account chat for all users. This will allow users to receive updates on the latest app news and usage tips. A feature already known to those who usually use Telegram. Official Account Chat has been officially released for a group of users in the United States. It should also arrive in Europe in the coming weeks.

