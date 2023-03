Listen to the audio version of the article

Payments in Italy are increasingly digital, so much so that they are very close to overtaking cash: we have now reached a digital share of 40% of total consumer spending (in constant growth) compared to 44% for cash (in constant decline) . But it is the innovative component that marks the most solid growth rates, but also values ​​that are by now very respectable.

The payments contactless they took the lion’s share of the digital component, reaching 186 billion euros (+45% on 2021…