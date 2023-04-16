INIU USB-C chargers from €6.39 buy cheap (04/2023)

The manufacturer INIU cuts a very good figure here with its various chargers. The positive aspects predominate and modern USB-C chargers can often not be had enough.

cracker! The chargers are again a good discount, you get the 25 watt adapter thanks 20% immediate discount for slack 6,39€ on offer.

The manufacturer BEGINNING has made a name for itself for cheap and good charging electronics over the past few months. The manufacturer feels like it is filling the gap that Aukey left behind after it was banned from Amazon some time ago. You can get a selection of different power supplies for one price 6,39€ on Amazon.de.

INIU 20 Watt

The 20 watt power supply from the manufacturer INIU is quite compact in terms of dimensions, although it cannot claim the title of the smallest power supply.

In order to offer a little more security, the manufacturer puts it on UL-V0 certifiedflame retardant housing.

This model has one connection USB-C Portwho also gives you the full charging power of 20 watts delivers. Here are the loading logs Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4, SCP, FCP and AFC supports. The manufacturer also installs a green status LED so that you know whether the connected device is being charged.

INIU 25 Watt

Das INIU 25 watt power supply Compared to the 20 watt version, it is more reminiscent of Anker’s nano power supply. This is not only due to the compact size, but also due to the design itself. As with the prototype, the manufacturer uses a cube shape for the body.

Even with the 25W model there is only one USB-C port that supports the same charging protocols as the 20W version. Safety is also ensured, since protection is provided in all power supplies Overvoltage, Overheating, Overcharging etc. is guaranteed.

INIU 30 Watt

If you want a little more performance, you can use the INIU 30 watt USB-C power adapter set. Here the manufacturer installed both a USB-C portwhich can provide the full 30W charging power, as well as a USB-A connectionwhich can spit out up to 18W.



As with the other models, Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 4 are used here, among other things. The power supply also supports it PPS for Samsung phone fast charging.

INIU 45 Watt

In the largest version you get a power supply from the manufacturer 2x USB-C ports and a total power of up to 45 Watt. As known from other manufacturers, the line is divided accordingly if 2 devices are connected at the same time. Thanks to GaN II, fast charging protocols and various protection mechanisms the power supply is fast, safe and equipped for all tasks that could arise in everyday life.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

All of the power supplies reviewed here have their pros and cons, but overall you get quite a bit of performance for your money. Depending on which power supply unit you choose, the performance is often sufficient. Of course, the models shown here are hardly suitable for fully utilizing and charging a modern notebook or smartphone with proprietary charging standards, some of which support up to 120 W charging power.

I said at the beginning that INIU fills the gap left by Aukey. In my opinion, the manufacturer succeeds quite well when it comes to charging electronics.