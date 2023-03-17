Webinar on satellite-based solutions using Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as an example

How a country keeps an eye on water bodies via satellite (Image source: c/ Planet)

Big challenge for water and environmental authorities

Lakes and the coastal sea are important habitats for plants and animals and at the same time popular leisure destinations. Environmental authorities therefore bear a great deal of responsibility: on the one hand, they must preserve these natural resources and, on the other hand, they must protect people and animals from contamination.

legal framework

Bathing waters must be regularly monitored for health reasons. The legal framework is formed by the EU Bathing Water Ordinance and its implementation in federal and state law. According to the EU Water Framework Directive, bodies of water must also be regularly examined.

In the land of a thousand lakes

The state government of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is regarded as a German pioneer in satellite-based water monitoring. Remote sensing helps her keep an eye on about 1,300 km² of inland and 7,640 km² of coastal waters. Because satellite data is providing more and better data on water quality – updated daily and in high resolution. They not only make it possible to maintain an overview, but also to supplement on-site controls and use them in a targeted manner.

How can authorities efficiently monitor the waters in their country? – The webinar on March 29 uses Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as an example to show how the state is making use of satellite technology.

At the invitation of Planet and EOMAP, an experienced official reports, in particular on:

+ Quality components that can be determined thanks to satellite data

+ Reliability of results, quality control requirements

+ Opportunities and limits to warn of harmful contamination

+ Analysis and evaluation, data management and integration of in-situ data

Eckhard Kohlhas, water expert at the Ministry of the Environment in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, will report from practice. Marcus Apel (Planet) and Thomas Heege (EOMAP) will explain further possible applications for authorities. All three professionals will be happy to answer questions.

The webinar will take place online on March 29 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration is free here.

