Plagiarism is not only a time-saving method of publishing in the scientific field. In the vastness of the internet there is a site called “Breaking Latest News“ with an interesting business model: It copies other people’s posts from the Internet and presents them as its own. And, maybe depending on the number of clicks, also several times. My post on the cause of the Queen’s death has been recycled there four times – of course without citing the source – for the first time shortly after appearing here in September 2022, last on March 12, 2023:

You can find more posts from the science blogs on the site. Obviously, there is no imprint, just a contact email. In return, cheekiness is trumps, copyright claims are asserted on the stolen pages: “This website and its content is copyright of Breaking Latest News”. Maybe I should ask if I can take over my items and how much it costs?

If Konradin-Medien, which hosts the science blogs, should switch off the science blogs, the images disappear from the plagiarists because the site accesses the science blogs media center directly. Unintentionally funny: In the page source code, the command line begins with “property”.

The business model has a future. Now the site still works with simple copy & paste, with translation into English. In the near future, the content of the texts may be rewritten by an AI. Copyright would then be circumvented in an even more sophisticated way. Will the “warning” business model also be retrofitted and an AI will identify rewritten texts as such and examine them for content that can be warned, e.g. the images?

Who knows. Until then, you can always ask ChatGPT:

Prompt: Is the website www.breakinglatest.news a legitimate site?

“As an AI language model, I have no subjective point of view or opinions. However, I can list some criteria that can be helpful in assessing the seriousness of a website. 1. Check the domain: The domain “breakinglatest.news” is a relatively new domain and was only registered in 2021. It is always advisable to be cautious when it comes to new domains as they may not be established or trusted.

2. Check the content: It is important to check the content of the website to determine whether it is objective and factual or whether it is sensational and sensationalistic. If the website uses a lot of headlines or clickbait headlines, this can be an indicator of unreliable content.

3. Check the authors: If the website publishes articles, you should check who the authors are and what their experience and qualifications are. Reputable websites usually publish information about their authors.

4. Check sources: A reputable website should cite sources for its information. Check the sources and make sure they are trustworthy and reliable.

5. Check spelling and grammar: A webpage that has a lot of spelling and grammatical errors can be a sign of unprofessional work. Based on these criteria and a quick check of the breakinglatest.news website, I would recommend being cautious and doing more research before trusting the site.”

Will this blog article also be available on breakinglatest.news? It would please me. When does a thief ever call out “It was me and this is the proof”? And of course also because my thoughts also spread in this way. Maybe in time things like this will turn into a small Clandestine Dissemination collection.