Apple’s iPhone 15 Series Rumors Surface – Enhanced Design and Battery Capacity

Recently, rumors surrounding Apple’s highly anticipated annual mobile phone release, the iPhone 15 series, have come to light. The latest speculation was unveiled by insiders from Foxconn, one of the presumed manufacturers of the iPhone. While these rumors are yet to be confirmed, they offer an intriguing glimpse into the potential improvements Apple may bring to its new flagship devices.

According to “Digital Technology Big Bang VVV,” a domestic whistleblower who shared information on Weibo, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to retain the design of its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro. The primary change, however, would be the replacement of the Lightning port with a Type-C port. This alteration indicates Apple’s shift towards the industry-standard connection technology embraced by many other smartphone manufacturers. Additionally, reports suggest that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 15 Pro will be doubled from the current 128GB to a generous 256GB, offering greater storage options for iPhone enthusiasts.

Furthermore, domestic media channels have also received information from alleged insiders at Foxconn, indicating a significant boost in battery capacity for the entire iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 Pro’s battery is said to increase from the current 3,200mAh to 3,650mAh, allowing for longer usage before recharging. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max would feature a built-in 4,852mAh battery, surpassing its predecessor’s 4,323mAh capacity. The battery capacities of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models have also reportedly been enhanced to 3,877mAh and 4,912mAh, respectively, compared to the current 3,279mAh and 4,325mAh. This upgraded battery performance would undoubtedly please users, leading to improved overall battery life.

While official announcements from Apple are yet to be made regarding the iPhone 15 series, these rumors provide an early glimpse into the potential enhancements consumers can anticipate. The leaks suggest that Apple is focusing on improving both the design and battery capacity, addressing the desires of fruit enthusiasts for a more robust and long-lasting smartphone experience.

Sources: Weibo, IT Home, Tom’s Guide (picture at the beginning of the article)

