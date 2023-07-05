Home » Insider Reveals Possible Improvements in Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 15 Series
Technology

Insider Reveals Possible Improvements in Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 15 Series

by admin
Insider Reveals Possible Improvements in Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 15 Series

Apple’s iPhone 15 Series Rumors Surface – Enhanced Design and Battery Capacity

Recently, rumors surrounding Apple’s highly anticipated annual mobile phone release, the iPhone 15 series, have come to light. The latest speculation was unveiled by insiders from Foxconn, one of the presumed manufacturers of the iPhone. While these rumors are yet to be confirmed, they offer an intriguing glimpse into the potential improvements Apple may bring to its new flagship devices.

According to “Digital Technology Big Bang VVV,” a domestic whistleblower who shared information on Weibo, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to retain the design of its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro. The primary change, however, would be the replacement of the Lightning port with a Type-C port. This alteration indicates Apple’s shift towards the industry-standard connection technology embraced by many other smartphone manufacturers. Additionally, reports suggest that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 15 Pro will be doubled from the current 128GB to a generous 256GB, offering greater storage options for iPhone enthusiasts.

Furthermore, domestic media channels have also received information from alleged insiders at Foxconn, indicating a significant boost in battery capacity for the entire iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 Pro’s battery is said to increase from the current 3,200mAh to 3,650mAh, allowing for longer usage before recharging. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max would feature a built-in 4,852mAh battery, surpassing its predecessor’s 4,323mAh capacity. The battery capacities of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models have also reportedly been enhanced to 3,877mAh and 4,912mAh, respectively, compared to the current 3,279mAh and 4,325mAh. This upgraded battery performance would undoubtedly please users, leading to improved overall battery life.

While official announcements from Apple are yet to be made regarding the iPhone 15 series, these rumors provide an early glimpse into the potential enhancements consumers can anticipate. The leaks suggest that Apple is focusing on improving both the design and battery capacity, addressing the desires of fruit enthusiasts for a more robust and long-lasting smartphone experience.

See also  The sales volume of "FF16" physical film is 74% lower than that of "FF15". The British media pointed out: PS5 is not popular-ETtoday Game Cloud

Sources: Weibo, IT Home, Tom’s Guide (picture at the beginning of the article)

You may also like

ImageMagick: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

Microsoft Reveals Sales Figures for Xbox Series X/S...

E-scooter provider welcomes the new guidelines in Vienna

Meta’s Twitter competitor launches on Thursday

Aerospace Corporation Develops Innovative Meteor Deflection System Utilizing...

iVRy Launches PSVR2 SteamVR Driver as a Preview,...

Greentech Thuringia: Relegated to balcony power plants

Microsoft Claims Sony Will Launch PS5 Slim This...

Social media without social media? Jaimo makes it...

Instagram Threads Launch Delayed in Europe Due to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy