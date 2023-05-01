Pacifiction – An underwater world from May 18 in cinemas …

Finally arrives on May 18 in Italian cinemas Pacifiction – An underwater worldnew film directed by Albert Serra. The Catalan director is known for his poetics that combine experimental cinema and contemporary art. The film, which premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, aroused great interest and attention from critics and international audiences, to the point that the prestigious Cahiers du Cinema decreed Pacifiction – An underwater world as the best film of 2022, certifying the talent and creativity of Albert Serra.

The protagonist of the film is Benoit Magimelone of the most famous French actors of his generation, known for his intense and layered performances such as that in The pianistthanks to which he won the Prix d’interprétation masculine at Cannes in 2001. In the film, Magimel plays the High Commissioner of the Republic De Roller, a calculating man with impeccable manners, who has to manage a local population that shows a growing anger at due to the possible resumption of French nuclear tests.

Pacifiction – An underwater world: the best film of 2022 according to the Cahiers du Cinema will soon be in theaters

The plot of the film takes place on the island of Tahiti, in French Polynesia, where High Commissioner De Roller tries to maintain control of the situation, while persistent rumors circulate of the sighting of a submarine that would herald a resumption of nuclear tests. The film explores the themes of international politics, power and media manipulation, through a suggestive and disturbing setting.

Pacifiction – An underwater world was designated Film of the Critics by the National Syndicate of Italian Film Critics – SNCCI with the following motivation:

In an atmosphere of unbearable unease, where the tensions of the distant world reverberate in an apparently protected area in which a small community pretends to live peacefully in a hypothetical paradise, Albert Serra with Pacifiction confirms his chilling, inexorable observational foresight, deconstructing stories , characters and images in an impalpable expectation of the irreparable. Monumental Benoît Magimel.

Pacifiction – An underwater world Of Albert Serra will arrive in Italian theaters on May 18, distributed by Movies Inspired.