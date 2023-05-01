These are the previous bosses of Porsche

In 2023, Porsche is celebrating the 75th anniversary of sports car production under its own name. In 1948 Ferry Porsche with the 356 “No. 1″ Roadster laid the foundation for the brand, which today is one of the most profitable car manufacturers in the world. However, the origins of the company go back even further. It began with the founding of a design office in Stuttgart’s Kronenstraße, which Ferdinand Porsche, Ferry’s father, had entered in the commercial register on April 25, 1931.
