Dragan Nikolić knocked down a basketball player at the match of MZT Kožuv | Sports

Serbian coach Dragan Nikolić ran onto the floor in the middle of the game and knocked down the opposing basketball player.

Serbian coach Dragan Nikolic he made a scandalous move in his match MZT Skopje against Kožuv. He’s in the middle of the game rushed onto the field and knocked down the basketball player of the opposing team, in order to prevent a counterattack. During Kožuv’s attack, he went almost to the center of the court and in the process roughly knocked down a basketball player, who could have ended up injured due to his incredible move.

Nikolić was standing practically in the center of the court, explaining something to the basketball player after he knocked him to the ground, and the referee and coach of Kožuv pushed the player away and prevented the conflict. It was the quarter-final match of the Macedonian Championship and MZT won 83:69.

