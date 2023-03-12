On Saturday, the Russians used the cruelest weapon in the war in Ukraine – the termite.

Terrifying footage of “termite rain” melting flesh and devouring metal and concrete comes from Ukraine. According to numerous videos on Twitter, Russia continues to use “incendiary munitions”, which contain chemical elements that cause them to ignite as soon as they touch any surface. It was used for the first time in the First World War, in 1916, when phosphorus was their main content.

“Thermite”, a mixture of metal powder and metal oxide, is used to make incendiary bombs. It burns at temperatures higher than 2400 °C, and if it comes into contact with human flesh, it can melt it to the bone. Human Rights Watch described the weapon as one of the “cruelest” in Russia’s arsenal, saying it causes “immediate and lifelong human suffering.”

#Ukraine: Ukrainian sources report that the Russians have been using incendiary munition on the town of#Vuhledar.pic.twitter.com/PJJLjpkcxn — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge)March 11, 2023

Earlier during the war in Ukraine, it was pointed out that Russia was using incendiary and cluster munitions against Ukrainian forces. And last May, during the capture of Marijupolje, a video was published showing how the Azovstal factory was shelled with something incendiary. Take a look.

Ukrainians claim that as many as 1,090 of Putin’s soldiers were killed yesterday, 60 more than the previous maximum number, set on February 7. Putin also lost eight tanks, seven armored vehicles, four artillery pieces and four air defense systems.

Currently, war is heating up in eastern Ukraine, with most of the fighting centered around the nine-month battle raging in Bakhmut. Kiev is firmly holding the defensive line because they are afraid that if they stumble, they will open the way for the Russians to the rest of Ukraine right there, writes San.

Oleksandr Sirski, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, vowed to continue to hold the defensive line. “The real heroes now are the defenders who hold the eastern front on their shoulders and inflict the greatest possible losses, sparing neither themselves nor the enemy,” he declared.

Satellite images released yesterday show the devastated Bakhmut, a city that was once home to 70,000 people. Skyscrapers and houses where Ukrainian families once lived are now devastated and damaged beyond recognition. Roads were torn up, trees were uprooted, buildings were left in flames, and the lives of tens of thousands of people were destroyed.

