Wimbledon, the results of the Italians: Sinner wins, the other matches postponed

Once Sinner is over and after the interruption of Berrettini-Sonego, only two Azzurri remain on the field. Matteo Arnaldi is down two sets to one with the Spanish Carballes Baena and is also down by a break in the fourth set. The Ligurian is gritting his teeth, but is held back by some physical problems. Marco Cecchinato, on the other hand, won the first set with the Chilean Jarry, but is now two breaks down in the second set. Two challenges that, in all likelihood, could be interrupted shortly due to obscurity.

