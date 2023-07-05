Berlusconi, the will opened before the lawyers

Notary Arrigo Roveda has opened Berlusconi’s will

The document, which contains the last wishes of the former Prime Minister, was opened in front of two witnesses, the lawyers Luca Fossati of the Chiomenti firm and Carlo Rimini. Its content will be made public in full. There is great expectation to know the last wishes of Silvio Berlusconi especially on Fininvest. On the Stock Exchange, the stocks of the family empire are in the spotlight.

Mfe B shares, with ten voting rights, are flat at 0.73 euros while those of type A, with one voting right, gain 0.38% to 0.54 euros. Mondadori also rose, rising by 0.7% to 2.15 euros.

According to the first rumors there is continuity, in companies and in family life. Fininvest, which controls the television group and Mondadori, as well as a large 30% stake in Banca Mediolanum, will remain firmly in family hands. The eldest daughter Marina will have a leading role. Fedele Confalonieri has meanwhile ruled out “any repercussion in the family and on the structure of the companies controlled or participated by Fininvest”.

The central theme remains that of the division of 61% of the family holding which was directly owned by Silvio Berlusconi. If the ‘legitimacy’ of a third of this quota were assigned in equal parts to the five children, the majority would refer to Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi, had with Veronica Lario. If, on the other hand, this crucial share were directed towards Marina and Pier Silvio, they would be in control of the holding. But a more balanced solution with a qualified majority for extraordinary transactions is not excluded.

The luxury residences in the Caribbean and Villa Certosa in Sardinia could be sold in a short time, like the Monza football club, on which the first talks have already begun both with Vaghelis Marinakis, the Greek entrepreneur close to the conservative Greek premier Mitsotakis.

“Mediaset is not for sale” and launches Mfe Advertising

“Generalist TV is not old and runs like a god on web platforms”. She explains it Pier Silvio Berlusconi during the presentation of Mediaset schedules. The first official public release after the death of father Silvio. “The rumors about the possible sale of Mediaset bothered me a lot – he said –. And the stock rose because analysts believe in our pan-European TV project for no other reason. To ensure economic stability for the company, we have to go beyond national borders. And we are already very well positioned with Spain and the 30% stake in German Prosieben. For this we have created a new company, Mfe advertising, for advertising sales throughout Europe. We are working on a platform for advertising sales in multiple countries to foster synergies and reduce costs”.

” In ProSieben – adds Pier Silvio – we are long-term shareholders and only the creation of a European industrial project for general interest TV will give us the possibility to compete with the giants of the web”.

The numbers presented prove the CEO right given that Mediaset formats such as reality shows make excellent online streaming numbers. AND Temptations Islandcertainly not a masterpiece, the youngest like it so much that the total audience, which also includes web streaming, increases by 25% after normal TV programming.

Pier Silvio will not go into politics

Pier Silvio Berlusconi therefore takes the stage even if the thought is always turned to father Silvio. “Sometimes I say to myself: ‘I’ll call dad’ but he’s gone. However I want to reassure everyone: I will not go into politics and in the family not only have we never thought of selling but we have never even talked about it “.

Mediaset, which on the Stock Exchange is called Mfe having moved its registered office to Holland but continuing to pay taxes in Italy, continues on its way, making all those who work there and will work there breathe a sigh of relief, such as Bianca Berlinguer which will arrive on Rete 4 with the faithful Mauro Corona. Less to those who no longer work there like Barbara D’Urso. “You wanted the guarantee of prime time – explains Pier Silvio – but without a concrete and valuable project they couldn’t give it”.

A kick at the Saturday night game

On the schedules front, in addition to the known and confirmed programs, Mediaset wants to expand the information, see the arrival of Berlinguer and Myrta Merlino who will host Afternoon 5 in place of D’Urso, but would also like the free-to-air match on Saturday evening from broadcast on Italia 1 which would become the network dedicated to sport and football. On this front the only handicap is the price. In fact, Lega Calcio, which was hoping for Amazon’s participation in the tender for the rights, would like 100 million a season. A price that Mediaset considers high.

Today the opening of Silvio Berlusconi’s will

Today will also be the opening of the will of Silvio Berlusconi where no surprises are expected. Of course it is curious that the most valuable share in Fininvest, the safe of family investments, is not Simplewhich capitalizes about 1.7 billion, let alone Mondadori500 million, but 30% of Mediolanumthe bank created by Berlusconi with his friend Ennio Doris, which instead is worth 6.3 billion.

The company’s next moves could be in Spain, where it is already present with Mediaset Spain now 100% merged into Mfe, with the purchase of a radio from the Prisa group. All this to create, even in that country, a cross-media system between broadcast TV, the web, and radio as already in Italy. The growth of the stock on the Stock Exchange is also among the objectives. Since the beginning of the year Mfe has risen by 26% to 0.72 euro per share, but in 5 years the budget is heavy: – 70%.