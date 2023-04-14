The nominations for District Italy

Guiding young people in their study and work choices, training them and placing them in companies. With these three lines of action, the operational phase of District Italy began today. Four Schools of Crafts that will prepare the first technicians to be included in the companies. These are the courses for fiber optic installers, construction site managers and electrical installers, which include 5 weeks of training and then starting work, and the course for software programmers, lasting 20 weeks.

The intervention plan of District Italy was presented today, during the event “Together we become the future”, which was held at the Elis Campus in Rome and saw the participation of the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Elvira Calderone, by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, by the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, and the managing directors of the companies participating in the project.

Promoted by the Elis Consortium, the Italy District involves schools and higher technical institutes throughout the country and sees the participation of 34 subjects including companies, employment agencies and other bodies: Autostrade per l’Italia (Group that presides over the project Semester of the Consortium ), A2A, Adecco, Bain & Company, BNL BNP Paribas, Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, Confimprese, Enel, Engineering, Eni Corporate University, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, Fincantieri, FMTS Group, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Foundation, Generali Italia, Gi Group, FNM Group, Made in Genesi, ManpowerGroup, Milano Serravalle – Milano Tangenziali, Open Economics, Open Fiber, Orienta, Poste Italiane, Randstad, SITE Spa, Skuola.net, Soft Strategy, Synergie, TIM, Trenord and Human.

District Italy was created above all to offer young people between the ages of 16 and 30 the opportunity to orientate themselves in their choice of study and profession. In particular, it wants to counter the phenomenon of NEETs, three million young people in Italy who do not study and do not work, or one person out of four in the 15-34 age group. The highest figure in the statistics of the European Union (23.1%) against an average of 13.1% for the 27 EU countries. At the heart of the project is the rediscovery of technical professions in a country that has seen in recent decades a progressive loss of the role of professional schools and a “licentiate” of educational pathways, which has not, however, led to a significant increase in the number of graduates.

In fact, Eurostat data says that in 2021 the percentage of graduates among the population aged 25-34 stood at 27% in Italy against 41% of the European average. An initial analysis of the need for skills, carried out in recent months by the Centro Studi di District of Italy on 12 companies involved in the project, recorded more than 10,000 job vacancies in this context, for technical roles, only in the energy, telecommunications, construction and digital sectors. Alongside the Schools of Crafts, aimed at training and entering the world of work, District Italy provides for two other lines of intervention.

On the one hand, School for School, or orientation activities through PCTO (Paths for Soft Skills and Orientation). In collaboration with schools and universities, the School-for-School programs include orientation courses organized with several companies at the same time. Unlike traditional PCTOs, which only see one company ready to welcome students, young people will thus be able to choose from multiple proposals, to deepen their knowledge of the world of work in the context that most interests them.

The third line of action is Officine Futuro, orientation courses for students, who will also have access to a digital gaming platform, specially developed within the project. However, Officine Futuro will also address teachers and parents, which play an important supporting role in the study and work choices of young people. In recent weeks, the promoters of District Italy are holding a series of meetings, precisely with students and teachers of high schools and universities, in various Italian cities, to fine-tune the new orientation programmes. (ITALPRESS).

Photo Credits: Autostrade press office