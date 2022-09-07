Sports camera brand Insta360 recently announced that it will release a new camera product on September 8. The launch poster suggested that the new camera is a panoramic camera. As a result, the German website WinFuture took the lead yesterday and released the product photos and specifications of the new Insta360 X3.

Image sensor upgrade

The Insta360 X3 is the successor to the Insta360 One X2. WinFuture says that the new camera provides the same 5.7K resolution as the previous generation, but the new image sensor can shoot 4K videos in single-lens mode, which is a lot better than the One X2’s 1440p, which is much smaller than the One X2’s 1440p. When the video is up to 8K, and the hard photo is up to 72MP. Another change of the new machine is that the touch screen has changed from the round shape of the previous generation to a 2.29-inch square screen.

Improved voice control

The report also mentioned that the Insta360 X3 will have more buttons and improved voice control, and the speed of data transmission via Wi-Fi will also be increased by 50%. Insta360 is said to refer to GoPro’s HindSight and add a pre-recording function to the X3 so that users won’t miss any pictures. WinFuture pointed out that the European market price of the Insta360 X3 is 539.99 euros (equivalent to HK$4,191), and it is estimated that the price in Hong Kong will be lower.

Source: theverge