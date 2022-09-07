Liver, how to purify it and lose weight naturally and quickly: here are the tips to get back in shape after the summer.

During the holidays, the moments to celebrate and therefore get out of one’s routine (including food) are certainly not lacking; for this reason, after returning from vacation and at the end of the summer, perhaps the time has come to get back into shape purifying the liver.

But how to restore the balance in our body also with regard to this organ? Here are the tips to purify it in a natural and fast way, really unbelievable.

Liver, how to purify it and lose weight in a natural and fast way: here is the preparation

In case of pain or problems related to the liver, it is always good to contact a specialist doctor first of all, who will be able to make the necessary investigations and intervene as his skills suggest.

If there are no specific problems, to purify the liver we can use, as the GreenMe website reports, a completely natural method and which involves raisins.

For the uninitiated, raisins are made by drying sultanas, a particular grape variety; as reported, it has some great purifying properties and therefore contributes to liver health, as well as to keep cholesterol levels under control and purify the blood.

Con raisins we can easily make an infusion; we only need quality grapes to rinse well and then a saucepan with water. Once the water with the grapes has been brought to a boil, pour it into a bowl and let it rest for about a day.

Once the time has elapsed, we will have the opportunity to filter the water from the raisins, so as to obtain our purifying infusion; furthermore, the raisins used should certainly not be thrown away or wasted, because it can then be used to prepare tasty recipes, for example for different desserts such as strudel.

The infusion would go drunk in the morning before breakfast, so as to have greater effect; in a few days we may already be feeling much better!