Technology

Difficult day for Meta and its platforms. First WhatsApp blocked for a few hours, now Instagram is showing signs that something is wrong. Specifically, it is above all the Stories that do not work properly: many users report that they see stories from weeks or months ago, others that scroll at a faster speed than normal, still others that are unable to load them at all.

For affected users, clearing the cache or reinstalling the app doesn’t seem to help, and so, as always, Twitter reports are on the rise. Unlike WhatsApp interruption, however, this problem is less common and only seems to affect some users.

And what’s more, the other Instagram features work smoothly. You can always consult your news feed, watch videos or even send messages to friends without any difficulty. For now, the social network hasn’t released an official statement on this bug, although the situation appears to be improving, at least according to Downdetector.

Recall that, at the beginning of October 2022, many iPhone owners were no longer able to open the Instagram app. Upon opening, the app closed instantly. Before that, another bug of the platform had become public knowledge.

